Wendy Williams Implies Tyrese’s Gay After He Calls Women ‘Sluts’: He ‘Likes’ Men

REX/Shutterstock

Wendy Williams isn’t afraid to speak her mind, but she may have gone too far by implying that Tyrese Gibson is gay. Wendy thinks it’s the reason that he makes sexist comments about women but not men. As she put it, he allegedly ‘likes men’. Whoa! Watch this shocking clip!

Wendy Williams is enraged by Tyrese Gibson‘s recent sexist comments about women needing to save themselves for marriage, and attempted to get some revenge on her April 13 show. While Tyrese’s offensive interview, in which he called single women who like sex “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women” was abhorrent, Wendy did something pretty terrible, as well: she tried to out him.

While discussing his gross comments on her show, she turned to the camera and addressed Tyrese personally: “And, Tyrese, you never say anything bad about men. You’re always talking bad about women. Never anything bad about men. Well, he likes men,” she told her audience, grabbing a huge mug of tea and sipping it while grinning.

N da words of #KekePalmer "and da gag is" @WendyWilliams #TYRESE is gonna be mad as hell da streets have been talking 4 years #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/GQTEEGTJ4f — Mr. Mac Nutgetz (@BiNature2011) April 13, 2017

Yikes. As far as we all know, Wendy doesn’t know a thing about Tyrese’s sexuality, and is just trying to stir up controversy. And if she does know something that he’s trying to keep a secret, then she outed him on television, and that’s horrible. The Fate of the Furious star just married girlfriend Samantha Lee in a surprise ceremony on Valentine’s Day (February 14), so Wendy is also suggesting that their marriage is a sham. That’s awful.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wendy crossed the line when she speculated about Tyrese’s sexuality? Tell us in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.