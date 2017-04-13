Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Washington Capitals Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

For the first time ever, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals are meeting up in post-season play. We’ve got your way to watch game one of their first round of the NHL playoffs via live stream on Apr. 13 at 7pm EST.

It’s April and that means it is finally time for the NHL playoffs! The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in post-season action after a four-year absensce, and they face a tough Washington Capitals squad led by superstar captain Alex Ovechkin, 32. The best of seven round starts Apr. 13, so scroll down for how you can catch all the puck action online.

The Capitals should prove to be the dominant team after capturing the Metropolitan Division title and Presidents’ Trophy with 118 points. The young and hungry Leafs squad made it into the Stanley Cup playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. They haven’t been in the post-season since 2012-13, so they’re going to be playing the hearts out for their fans who have waited so long to see them in the NHL championship hunt.

What Ovi has to say about playing Toronto in the first round of #CapsPlayoffs. #RockTheRed pic.twitter.com/hHRK0jcOhI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 11, 2017

The Capitals are no stranger to the playoffs, but have a lot to prove after not making it past the second round since their 1998 Stanley Cup finals appearance. The teams have never faced each other in post-season play and during the regular season they only met once, with the Caps taking home a 2-1 overtime victory

All eyes will be on the Leafs young sensation Auston Matthews, 19, as the Calder Trophy favorite became the fourth rookie in NHL history to score 40 goals before his 20th birthday. He stunned the league when he scored four goals in his debut against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 12, 2016. His momentum has never stopped and should energize the team as they go up against the much more experienced and playoff tested Capitals, who have home ice advantage in the matchup.

