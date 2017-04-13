Ben Affleck Treats Daughter Violet, 11, To Ice Cream After Filing For Divorce From Jen Garner

FameFlyNet

Aw! Ben Affleck took his eldest daughter Violet out for an ice cream cone the day that it was revealed that he and Jennifer Garner had officially filed for divorce. See pics of the tender moment, here.

It’s always a hard thing for parents to tell their children that they’re getting a divorce, and it seems like being a celebrity doesn’t make it any easier. We learned that Ben Affleck, 44, and Jennifer Garner, 44, filed for divorce after two years of separation on April 13, and later the same day the Batman star was spotted getting ice cream in Los Angeles with their 11-year-old daughter Violet Affleck.

Of course, we don’t know what the duo talked about, and hopefully Ben and Jen told their kids about the split long before they actually filed, but it still must be emotional for the whole world to know that your parents are getting divorced. Being a great dad, Ben knows that ice cream helps heal the heart.

The little 11-year-old didn’t seem too torn up. As a matter of fact, she had a big smile on her face while walking hand-in-hand with her famous dad. She looked cuter than ever in her little school uniform with a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist. Ben, however, did look worst for the wear. His hair was disheveled and he was sporting tired eyes and a bushy beard while holding a book and chatting with his eldest daughter.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like there will be any shortage of ice cream dates in the coming days, since Ben and Jen have agreed to share both physical and legal custody of all three of their children equally. It’s really nice to see Ben and Violet get some one-on-one time during this difficult moment. Keep being a great dad, Ben!

