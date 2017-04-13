United Airlines Dr. David Dao’s Injuries Revealed: Concussion, Broken Nose & Teeth

Courtesy of Twitter

Poor Dr. David Dao. The 69-year-old doctor suffered horrific injuries when he was dragged out of his United Airlines plane seat on April 9. He was just released from the hospital last night, April 12, after treatment for major injuries, from which will require a long, slow recovery.

Dr. David Dao‘s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio held a press conference on April 13. The attorney revealed that his client suffered a significant concussion, a broken nose, and missing teeth after being dragged off of a United Airlines flight on April 9.

Watch Demetrio’s disturbing description of Dao’s injuries, below.

Attorney for doctor removed from United flight says he lost 2 teeth, suffered a concussion, broken nose; will undergo reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/Q97xNDPtrM — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2017

Dr. Dao’s attorney also said that his client suffered “injury to the sinuses, and he is shortly going to be undergoing reconstructive surgery.” Demetrio also admitted that Dao’s concussion is an “if-y condition.” He alluded that it is unclear if Dao will suffer “longterm” repercussions after his head injury. Demetrio told public that Dao was discharged from the hospital on April 12.

The attorney was also joined by Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper who was visibly emotional during the press conference. Crystal managed to speak on her father’s behalf when she thanked the medical staff who treated him. “What happened to my dad shouldn’t have happened to anyone,” Dao’s daughter said. Crystal also admitted that the entire Dao family’s lives were emotionally disrupted after the United Airlines incident.

When Dao spoke out for the first time since being dragged through the aisle of the airplane, he said that he was not doing well. While he recovered at a Chicago medical center, he admitted that “everything” hurt.

During the press conference, Dao’s attorney revealed that there would “probably” be a lawsuit over what happened to his client. As for how much money Dao could win from a potential lawsuit? — New York attorney, Randy Zelin of Randy Scott Zelin P.C., EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “I would say a fair starting number would be the millions. He’s going to be very wealthy.” Wow.

