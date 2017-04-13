United Airlines: Dr. Dao’s Daughter Speaks – This Shouldn’t Happen To Any Human Being

Courtesy of Twitter

Dr. David Dao’s daughter looked close to tears while speaking out for the first time in a press conference on April 13. Crystal Pepper said she and her family were shocked and horrified that her 69-year-old father had been forcibly dragged off his United Airlines flight.

“What happened to my dad shouldn’t have ever happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstance,” Crystal Pepper, the daughter of Dr. David Dao, 69, said during an April 13 press conference. “We were horrified and shocked and sickened to learn what have happened to him and to see what have happened to him. We hope that in the future, nothing like this happens again.”

The daughter of the United Airlines passenger, who was left a hysterical, bloody mess after a violent clash with airline security, gave a brave statement that condemned the airline’s behavior. She then thanked the world for all the outpouring support and love given to him during this emotionally traumatic time.

Daughter of doctor removed from United flight: "What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being." pic.twitter.com/pSwvSY7pQ9 — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2017

United Airlines: The daughter of Dr. David Dao says their family is "horrified shocked and sickened" by the video of him being removed. pic.twitter.com/F76b2z3pJk — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 13, 2017

Attorney for doctor removed from United flight says he lost 2 teeth, suffered a concussion, broken nose; will undergo reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/Q97xNDPtrM — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2017

Crystal was joined by Dr. Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, who indicated that there would “probably” be a lawsuit over what United did to the elderly man, as the assault gave the doctor a concussion, a broken nose and made him lose at least two of his front teeth! The lawyer also said that Dr. Dao was a refugee from Viet Nam, who fled the country in the boat in 1975. Dr. Dao told Thomas that what he experienced on that United Airlines flight was more terrifying than fleeing the Viet Cong at the end of the Viet Nam War.

“[Airlines] have the highest duty of care, to provide protection and safety to its fair-paying passengers,” Thomas said, adding that United failed to live up to that promise. “For a long time, airlines – United in particular – have bullied us. They have treated us less than we deserved. I conclude that, based upon hundreds of tales of woe, of mistreatment, by United, that …we want fairness. We want respect. We want dignity. This is so simple.”

When Dr. Dao spoke for the first time since being yanked out of his seat, he said that he was recovering in a Chicago hospital, “everything” hurt and that he was not doing well. The experience clearly had left him shook up, but clearly he wasn’t too afraid to confront United in court. Thomas A. Demetrio released court docs on April 12 that requested evidence – everything from copies of the surveillance video to the passenger list – indicating that Dr. Dao was putting together a lawsuit.

How much could Dr. Dao get from his lawsuit? Randy Zelin, of Randy Scot Selin P.C., EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that a fair starting number would “be in the millions” and that David is going “to be very wealthy” after taking the airlines to court. Attorney Yiber Albert Dauti agreed, telling HollywoodLife.com that United was “clearly wrong to do what it did.”

United had overbooked flight 3411 and needed to “re-accommodate” four passengers to make room for a quartet of United workers who were flying on stand-by. When none of the passengers volunteered to give up their seat, United randomly selected four flyers to go.

Dr. Dao, claiming he had patients waiting for him in Louisville, Kentucky, refused to budge, and United called in security to drag him off the plane. At first, United’s CEO Oscar Munoz first offered a weak apology while defending what the airline did. He would sincerely apologize to Dr. Dao, but judging by this impending lawsuit, it’s far too late to say sorry.

