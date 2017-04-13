Tristan Thompson’s Secret Weapon: How Khloe Is Helping Him Prepare For The Playoffs

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready for boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s post season, and she’s giving him a secret weapon to help his performance during the playoffs. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what she’s doing to keep him a winner.

Aww! Khloe Kardashian has stood by boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, all throughout the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season, and now that the playoffs have rolled around he needs to be performing at his highest level. Luckily the reality star has him covered! “It’s do or die time for the Cavs now that the playoffs are here and like LeBron [James], Tristan wants all his teammates to come together and be on the same page. That said, TT plays his best games when Khloe cooks dinner for him the night before and he’s inviting the entire team to his pad for a Khloe cooked pre-playoff dinner,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tristan thinks her cooking skills are bomb, phenomenal and better than Ayesha Curry‘s! He can’t think of a better way to bring the team together in solidarity before they go to war,” our insider adds. That’s pretty high praise considering that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry‘s wife is a celebrity chef and the author of several cookbooks!

Poor Tristan needs all the TLC he can get right now, after badly spraining his thumb on Apr. 4 against the Orlando Magic, causing him to miss the next four games. He returned for the final match-up before the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors on Apr. 12, playing through significant pain. It’s not going to get any easier as the team starts the defense of their 2016 NBA title against the Indiana Pacers Apr. 15 in the first round of the playoffs. Hopefully Khloe knows of some good foods and recipes to keep inflammation in his digit down so that he can he can go back to being in full beast mode.

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for the Cavaliers in the playoffs? Do you think they’ll win another NBA Championship?

