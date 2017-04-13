Tiny’s Warning To T.I: There’ll Be Hell To Pay If You Bring Your Side Piece Around My Kids

REX/Shutterstock

Tiny and T.I are establishing some serious boundaries! The Xscape singer has given the OK for her ex to date other women, but there will be hell to pay if he brings any of his side chicks around their four children. We have the EXCLUSIVE details!

T.I, 36, is about to become a single man for the first time in seven years, but he better think twice before bringing over any house guests! “At this stage, Tiny doesn’t care what TIP does with his life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But the one thing he better not do is bring his groupies around their children! That’s where she draws the line and it will get TIP into a world of trouble if he does. Tiny doesn’t play that game.”

Now that the “Life Your Live” rapper has officially confirmed the divorce, he’s free to hang out with other women without Tiny, 41, breathing down his neck and checking his texts and emails. In fact, T.I allegedly didn’t waste any time sparking a new romance with a woman named Bernice Burgos, who claims to be his new girlfriend (when really she’s more of a side chick). In any case, Bernice hopes that once the hip hop star’s divorce is finalized, she’ll become his MAIN chick!

Tiny doesn’t seem to care about T.I’s personal life anymore, as long as he keeps the girls and the kids separate. “No shade, but this isn’t an episode of Love & Hop Hop Atlanta,” the source continues. “Tiny will literally single-handedly destroy T.I if she hears, sees, or even thinks that her children are in the presence of any of these women that have helped T.I destroy their marriage.” Hopefully her ex knows better than to push boundaries right now, ’cause even WE’RE afraid of what Tiny could do to him.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I will listen to Tiny’s warning, or ignore it?

