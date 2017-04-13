Selena Gomez Wants The Weeknd By Her Side At Coachella To Make ‘Sexy Memories’

Selena Gomez is thinking about attending Coachella this year, and we hear that she wants The Weeknd there, too. The ‘Same Old Love’ singer wants to override her old memories of being with Justin Bieber at the fest, and make fresh ones with her sweet new BF!

Selena Gomez, 24, wants The Weeknd, 26, to come to Coachella with her so she can erase the bad memories she has with Justin Bieber, 23, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively! “Last time she was at Coachella with Justin, they had a huge argument,” the insider reveals, “And she knows that with The Weekend, there will be no bad moments.” We’re thrilled to hear Sel is so eager to move on with the “Starboy” singer!

“That’s why she loves him,” the source continues, “Abel is so mellow and easy to be with. There’s never any drama with him.” Yep, we all know Abel is chill AF!

Selena wants to make “good, sexy memories,” with Abel at the festival, our insider shares, thereby replacing her low ones with JB. That shouldn’t be too hard, considering Sel and Abel like many of the same artists on the lineup, as our source says, and of course he isn’t prone to any of the attention-getting antics that The Biebs is so fond of. (In case you forgot, he was kicked out of Coachella in 2015 for having a heated argument with security during Drake‘s set.) The source tells us that Sel wants to introduce her BF to her friends, and party the night away!

Finally, we’ve learned that The Weekend will make Sel feel “secure” in case she runs into his ex Bella Hadid, 20, at the festival. The model is likely to attend with her sister Gigi Hadid, 21, and we don’t blame her…no one likes to be outnumbered!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sel and The Weeknd will go to Coachella together?