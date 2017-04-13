Sugar Bear’s Terrifying Outburst At ‘From Not To Hot’ Reunion: Screams & Rips Off Shirt

Did we really expect anything less than total chaos at the ‘From Not To Hot’ reunion? Mid-way through the explosive episode, Sugar Bear gets into a nasty argument with Mama June’s daughter, Pumpkin, and rips his shirt off! Watch the footage below.

While Mama June, 37, might be a brand new woman on the outside, she’s still harboring negative feelings toward ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 45, on the inside. Tension between the former couple came to an explosive head on the From Not To Hot reunion episode, which ended up being a total screaming match between the entire family. Try to keep up.

Mama June was yelling at Sugar Bear while he was yelling at Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon while she was calling him a “b*tch” while he was kicking objects around the room and ripping his shirt off. Did that all make sense? The nasty fight started when Mama June, who’s been on a glamorous body transformation, sat down with her ex and his new wife, Jennifer Lamb, to discuss the series. Obviously thing didn’t go as planned, as the cast stormed offstage and battled it out behind the scenes.

The clip starts out with 17-year old Pumpkin screaming, “I swear to f*cking God” as Sugar Bear angrily charges towards her. The teenager’s mother immediately jumps out of her seat to see what’s going on, but has no idea how to stop the chaos. Luckily, producers near by ran to Pumpkin to pull her away from the scene and break up the fight.

“F*ck you, you dumb piece of sh*t,” yells Mama June’s second-eldest daughter, adding, “That’s why you’re a piece of sh*t father.” Sugar Bear gets so enraged that he actually RIPS HIS SHIRT INTO TWO! In the heat of the moment, the only thing Mama June could think about was her other daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was thankfully safe and away from the drama in a separate room. Will this family ever be able to find peace?

