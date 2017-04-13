Six Flags America: 24 People Stuck On Roller Coaster 100ft In The Air — Watch Live Rescue

Courtesy of Facebook

Our palms are sweating just watching this! 24 people were trapped 100ft in the air on April 13 when a roller coaster broke down at Six Flags America in Maryland. Watch the wild live stream of the daring and ongoing rescue, right here!

Oh my god! The worst nightmare of any thrill junkie happened to 24 people in Maryland on April 13, when a Six Flags America roller coaster called The Joker’s Jinx suddenly stopped working and got stuck! The customers were trapped in their seats 100 ft in their air while rescue crews from the Prince George’s County Fire Department used cherry pickers and ladders to remove them one by one, beginning with children.

Six Flags spokeswoman Denise Stokes released a statement saying that the ride “did not complete its regular ride cycle, causing it to stop at a safe location on the track.The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening.”

Luckily, no injuries have been reported, though some of the riders could be seen hugging each other and crying while stranded on the ride. Can you blame them? The idea of unbuckling 100 ft above the ground and climbing onto a ladder is terrifying! Luckily they have trained professionals to keep them safe.

PGFD video from scene at @SixFlagsDC High Angle Rescue. Everybody is doing good on board stalled car. Rescues starting. pic.twitter.com/aStBHoeMAf — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2017

Thrill seekers may want to think twice before lining up for the Jinx again, because this isn’t the first time passengers on the ride have been stranded due to a malfunction! On a scorching hot day in 2014, riders were stuck on the ride for four hours before they could be rescued, using umbrellas to shield their skin from the sun. Getting the 24 passengers off of the Jinx this time will likely take hours as well, but the sun has already set.

