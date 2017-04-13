Sienna Miller Responds To Brad Pitt ‘Flirting’ Rumors: Here’s The Deal

REX/Shutterstock

WHAT is going on between Sienna Miller and Brad Pitt? After rumors surfaced that the two were ‘flirting’ at a party last week, the actress is speaking out to reveal the truth. So, are they dating or what?!

“I’m not going to even dignify [this] with a response,” Sienna Miller, 35, told Page Six, regarding rumors she was ‘flirting’ with Brad Pitt, 53, during a night out on April 5. “It’s predictable and silly.”

The paper reported that Sienna and Brad were “heavily enjoying each other’s company” at a dinner following The Lost City Of Z premiere, a movie she starred in and he helped produce, last week. However, it certainly seems like these reports were taken highly out of context, as Sienna totally laughed them off when asked on April 11.

This wasn’t the first time she’s had to shoot down rumors of a romance with Brad, either. The pair were linked when she was filming the movie back in 2015. At the time, he was still with Angelina Jolie, 41. “Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped, but I didn’t see him,” she explained at the time. “He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane!”

For the most part, Brad has been focusing on himself and his kids since his split from Angelina in September, and we actually haven’t seen him get romantic with anyone in recent months. As for Angelina, though, reports surfaced on April 12 that the actress has met a guy — and that they’re already getting married! Her man is reportedly a “British philanthropist and businessman,” who she’s been dating since filing for divorce seven months ago, according to InTouch. Talk about moving on fast!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sienna and Brad would make a cute couple if they did ever get together?

