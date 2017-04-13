Shania Twain Set As Key Adviser On ‘The Voice’ — Will She Work With Blake Shelton?

Courtesy of NBC

How exciting is this? ‘The Voice’ just announced that they’re bringing in a very special guest as a key adviser for the Top 12 contestants: country legend Shania Twain! Can you imagine her working with Blake Shelton? Country perfection! We have the full details on Shania’s role here.

First, the remaining artists on The Voice get through the April 17 and 18 episodes have to duke it out during the live playoffs. The lucky few who make it through get glory and a spot in the coveted Top 12, and another special treat: advising by Shania Twain on the April 24 show, according to NBC! The stakes are high as the final few vie for that winning title, but they’re in greater than great hands now.

Shania is one of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, riding the line between country and pop superstardom and coming out on top in both genres. She’s the first (and only) woman to win CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award, and only recently was honored with the coveted Icon Award at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony. Incredible!

Shania is the best-selling female country dvisorrtist of all time, and her legendary 1995 album “Come On Over” is the best-selling country album of all time. Think about how amazing that is! The Top 12 are lucky to even be her presence, let alone receive performance advice from her. Now, is anyone going to wear that iconic leopard outfit during the show?

Being country artists, we have to wonder if she’ll favor Blake Shelton and his team at all. She surely likes his music, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love herself a little Gwen Stefani, either. This episode is going to be so, so exciting!

Shania will make her debut on The Voice on the Monday, April 24 live episode at 8:00pm ET/PT.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Shania on The Voice? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.