Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are already swapping clothes! The pair emerged from her L.A. home on April 12 after an apparent sleepover, and he was rocking the same sweatshirt she borrowed from him back in March.

The Weeknd, 27, clearly has no problem lending his girl, Selena Gomez, 24, his clothes, but he made sure to get at least one item back after seemingly spending the night at her place this week! The lovebirds surfaced outside Sel’s home on April 12, with the 27-year-old wearing a big red hoodie — and it appears to be the same one she was sporting during a studio session back on March 11:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

At the time, fans noticed that the sweatshirt in Selena’s pic belonged to her boyfriend, which he confirmed by commenting on the pic, simply, “Sweater.” It seems like she’s kept it this whole time, too, and he was just able to get it back after their night together. Aw!

The duo went their separate ways after exiting Sel’s home, but it certainly seems like things are going better than ever between them. The Weeknd is currently on a break from touring and won’t be back on the road again until the end of the month, so they have a decent amount of time to spend together in the coming weeks.

They’ve certainly been taking advantage of it, too. Over the weekend, the two attended a party together, where they were reportedly “all over each other” and couldn’t stop kissing! These two just got together in January, so it’s only been a few months, but we haven’t seen Selena look this happy in quite some time — and we’re totally here for it.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena borrowing The Weeknd’s clothes?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.