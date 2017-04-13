Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans: Why The Timing Is Finally Right For Them To Date

REX/Shutterstock

He was a boy, she was a girl — can we make it anymore obvious? The timing is FINALLY right for hotties Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to date, and we’ve learned the EXCLUSIVE reason why they waited until now to heat things up!

The stars have finally aligned for Scarlett Johansson, 32, and Chris Evans, 35! “Dating rumors have followed Chris and Scarlett for years, but this time around there’s actually some weight to them,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They’ve been spending a lot of time together since shooting the latest Avengers movie, and everyone’s noticed how close they’re getting.”

Believe it or not, Donald Trump is actually one of the reason why the actors are reportedly turning up the heat in their relationship! “They’re both so angry at the President right now. They’ll sit and talk for hours about him.” It also helps that the genetically enhanced movie stars have a lot of friends in common. “Their mutual friends would love to see them get together because they’re 100% single,” the source continues. “Chris and Scarlett always downplayed their attraction to each other out of respect for their significant others, but there’s obviously a spark.”

As we previously told you, both Chris and The Ghost In The Shell actress ended their previous romances. The Captain America hunk broke up with Jenny Slate in February after about a year of dating, while Scarlett filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, only one month later. Do you think that’s a coincidence, or have they been trying to get together since shooting the first Avengers movie? Either way, we couldn’t be happier than these co-stars are giving their romance a chance! We can’t wait to see where this goes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Scarlett make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.