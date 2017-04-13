‘Scandal’ 100th Episode Recap: Olivia Marries [Spoiler] — Is The Lucky Man Fitz Or Jake?

The 100th episode of ‘Scandal’ was amazing from start to finish. Olivia imagines what her life would be like if she didn’t rig the election, and it’s full of surprises. She does make a decision between Jake and Fitz. Let’s dive into this alternate reality!

Jake and Olivia go to Fitz to talk about what their next step is going to be. These mystery people who framed Cyrus and tried to kill Huck are dangerous. However, Jake doesn’t understand why they’re fighting against the mystery duo. They want Mellie in the White House. So do Jake, Olivia, and Fitz. He thinks everyone should chill out and just let it go.

“Defiance worked,” Jake says. “I guarantee Fitz’s life would be a million times worse if you hadn’t rigged that election.” He also adds, “Yours, too.”

Olivia goes back to the moment where she had to decide whether or not she was going to fall in line with Mellie, Hollis, Cyrus, and Verna. When she said yes to rigging the election, everything changed. Olivia thinks about if she had said no…

It’s election night 2010. Samuel Reston beats Fitz in the election. Right after the election is over, Olivia leaves California. She tells Fitz that she’s going to go back to Washington to help a guy named Marcus Walker get a bill passed. “Good luck with Mellie, governor,” she tells Fitz before she walks away. That’s all?!

Two months later, Olivia is still working on getting the bill passed with Marcus. Huck is rocking long, messy hair and a crazy beard. Olivia is going to go out on a date with LEO BERGEN. I am DEAD.

That’s the plan until Fitz shows up at her door. He left Mellie and flew to Washington to tell Olivia. At first, she ignores him. “I came here to ask you to marry me,” he says. “Marry me, Olivia Pope.” Okay, I’m officially dead. Olivia initially doesn’t stay anything and the elevator door closes. WTF. Suddenly, it opens back up! Olivia and Fitz kiss and then make sweet, sweet love.

You’re All I Need

Six months later, James and Cyrus are carrying on a relationship in secret. James is sick of it and confronts Cyrus before Fitz and Olivia’s wedding. Cyrus spots Mellie across the way. They go have a drink, and this is when things get CRAY. After he goes on and on about how great she is, Mellie kisses Cyrus. OH MY GOODNESS.

A scruffy Huck gives Olivia away. Rowan is merely a spectator. Abby is Olivia’s maid of honor. I didn’t think I’d ever get to see it, but Olivia and Fitz get married! The song that’s playing is Marvin Gaye’s “You’re All I Need to Get Bye,” the same song that played when Fitz chose Olivia in season 2. Olivia and Fitz live in married bliss — for a while. Soon he wants to buy a house, but Olivia’s not so sure. She’s still dedicating herself to Marcus’ youth justice reform bill.

And what’s Fitz doing? Oh, he’s just the host of The Grant Report. Cyrus and Mellie are now married and nothing makes sense. Cyrus gets inspired and wants Mellie to run for president. James interviews Mellie and Cyrus before she announces she’s running. James makes subtle jabs at Cyrus the whole time. Later, Mellie overhears Cyrus telling James that he wishes they could be together. Why can’t Mellie catch a break even in the alternate reality?!

Secrets & Lies

Fitz goes to meet with Jake, who is still working in national security. Everything’s not so great with Olivia, and Jake can read it all over Fitz’s face. Meanwhile, Olivia invites the gang over to watch The Prince, Scandal’s version of The Bachelor. Quinn is a contestant!

Olivia finally finds her way to the OPA office. Seriously, Scandal wouldn’t be Scandal without that office. Unfortunately, she fights over the buy with Fitz. Their marriage is crumbling. They couldn’t be farther apart emotionally. “I barely recognize you,” Olivia reveals.

Drunk Fitz brings back Mean Fitz. He asks Olivia is she’s sleeping with Marcus. That’s when she snaps. “You never had a chance at being president,” she says. “You’re unelectable.” She confesses that she almost rigged the election so he would win. He wishes she would have because at least he would have been president.

Cyrus enlists Rowan to help with Mellie’s campaign. They fight dirty, as we all know. She doesn’t want to out Sally’s husband, while Cyrus has no problem leaking the revealing photos. Mellie is not about to let Cyrus control her. She lets him know that she knows about his relationship with James.

Quinn, the new Princess (a.k.a. Bachelorette), goes on The Grant Report. After her appearance, she makes a move on Fitz. I am so NOT here for this. They makeout and nearly have sex in his dressing room until Fitz stops it. THANK GOD.

Marcus’ bill is finally being brought to the floor. It’s about damn time. Olivia is ready to file for divorce from Fitz. Abby tells her to really think about what she’s doing. Don’t you ruin my Olitz fantasy, Olivia.

‘I’m In’

Mellie and Cyrus go head-to-head. Cyrus thought Mellie knew their marriage was just an arrangement so she could run for president one day. Mellie refuses to be involved in Rowan’s shady and disgusting ways of getting things done. Cyrus doesn’t care what she wants. Even in the alternate reality, Cyrus is still as power hungry as ever.

Mellie goes to visit Olivia and apologizes to her about Defiance. “It would have destroyed Fitz,” she says to Olivia. “You saved him.”

But did she? Fitz walks off the set of The Grant Report and returns home to Olivia. He’s had an epiphany. “I lost that election because I didn’t want it,” he says. He didn’t think he wanted anything until he met Olivia. Olitz’s song, “The Light” by Album Leaf, starts playing, and I’m a goner. He pours his heart out to her. He knows he can be the man she deserves. “I still want you, Olivia,” he says. “If you’ll still have me.”

Olivia walks up to him with an envelope, and I’m praying that it’s not divorce papers. It’s not. The envelope contains information on a townhouse! YAS! Olitz is endgame!!!!!!!!!!!!

Back in real life, Olivia runs out onto the terrace to Fitz. “I’m in,” she says. While she’s not *really* talking about Olitz, I’m just going to choose to believe that this moment means more than just her taking down the mystery duo and saving Cyrus. This moment gives me hope for my favorite couple. Sorry, Olake shippers.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the 100th episode of Scandal? Let me know!