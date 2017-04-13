Courtesy of Instagram

Reign Disick may only be 2 years old but he’s already got majorly impressive moves! Showing off his fitness skills, Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest attempted a pull-up — in a Bentley no less — in a super epic pic! And fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable he is!

Reign Disick, 2, is SUCH a little beast! And showing just how fierce his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 37, son truly is, Scott Disick, 33, posted the sweetest photo of the cutie attacking a pull-up in the family Bentley. And did we mention he’s only 2? “Quick drop set in the Bentley drop,” Scott captioned the adorable snapshot, which was posted via Instagram on Apr. 12.

Even better, Reign seems super focused on his drop set as he appears to grimace while lifting himself up with his tiny arms. Not to mention, his form seems pretty on point to us — for a toddler at least! The tot is also wearing Yeezy’s in the shot, which only increases his coolness factor. Seriously, can we be this kid’s best friend?

“Goals lol look at that little guy,” one fan commented on the photo. Another gushed, “It looks like your son is working on his biceps and triceps 😃✔️👍🏼.” And one commenter in particular even admitted Reign seems more fit than they are! “Lol kiddo got more strength than me,” they wrote. But while Reign, whose older siblings are Mason, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4, is undoubtedly tough, he also has a precious soft side.

Just last month, Rob Kardashian, 30, uploaded the cutest video of his nephew playing with his infant daughter Dream Kardashian, 5 months. In the sweet clip, Reign excitedly runs over to little Dream laying on the floor and gives her a big kiss on the forehead. Aw! Rob then tells the toddler to say hi to Kourtney, who seems to be operating the camera, and Reign can be heard exclaiming “Hi Mom!”

The proud uncle/new father captioned his video “Dream’s big cousin Reign is the sweetest 💙💙🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🙌 children are the greatest ‼️” And we could agree more!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — is Reign your new favorite Kardashian kid? Isn’t he adorable?

