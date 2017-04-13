Rasheeda Filing For Divorce From Kirk Frost After Alleged Cheating — Shocking Report

It’s over. Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is reportedly preparing to divorce husband Kirk Frost after the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was allegedly caught cheating on her. Get the details.

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, might be dropping the “-Frost” from her name very soon, reports MediaTakeOut. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is reportedly getting ready to call it quits on all fronts from Kirk Frost, 47, after the couple had a “heart-to-heart” during a trip to Jamaica. It’s unclear if the trip was filmed for the show or not.

“The marriage is over,” a source told the outlet. The talk of a divorce comes right on the heels of rumors that Kirk fathered a child with another woman behind Rasheeda’s back. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kirk was allegedly cheating on Rasheeda with another L&HH star, Jasmine Washington, who later got pregnant and had a baby.

Kirk remained adamant that Jasmine’s baby was not his, and it was even reported that Rasheeda would have her tattoo dedicated to him removed following the scandal. In episode five of season six of L&HH: Atlanta, the couple confirmed their split, and now, sadly, it seems that things have escalated to a point of no return for the pair.

Stay tuned, as HollywoodLife.com continues to investigate on this split. Until then, tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Rasheeda possibly filing for divorce from Kirk? Comment below, let us know what you’re thinking!