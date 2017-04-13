Prince Harry Jets To Love Meghan Markle In Toronto For Easter Weekend

Prince Harry just couldn’t wait to see Meghan Markle any longer! He showed up at the actress’s Toronto doorstep just days before Easter as we’re left swooning over their romance!

Looks like Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle too much to stay away. The 32 year-old showed up at the Suits actress’s Toronto doorstep on Wednesday, Apr. 12 just in time for the Easter weekend. Harry totally tried to sneak quietly into 35 year-old’s place with a baseball cap on as he carried his duffle bag to the door, but E! News‘ cameras caught him.

Meghan just down her lifestyle blog The Tig on Apr. 7. “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.” Some have speculated that Meg’s decision to close down her beloved site might mean she’s getting ready to take on some more serious royal duties should she and Harry get engaged.

There’s been endless wondering about whether or not Harry could be close to popping the question to Meghan. She reportedly has plans to move into Harry’s Kensington Palace apartment this summer. Meghan has to finish filming Suits before she could make the move across the pond, but Prince Harry allegedly cannot wait. He “keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready,” a palace source previously told the Daily Mail. “He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan,” the insider said and added, “It’s sweet that Harry and Meghan will be living next to Prince William, 34, and Kate Middleton, 35.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Meghan are going to get engaged soon? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.