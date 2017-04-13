Haleb forever! In this brand-new sneak peek of the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ 7B premiere is so cute it hurts. Hanna and Caleb talk about what’s next for them, and Caleb refuses to let Hanna out of his sight!

Hanna and Caleb are full-on back together, and I am living for it. Hanna wakes up in bed next to Caleb, and she’s never looked happier. She wakes Caleb up with a few light pinches. “I’m just making sure that you’re real,” she says. He proves that he’s definitely real by bringing her in for a kiss.

She asks about his plans for the day, and he pretty much says that he wants to stay in bed. Hanna, how can you turn down that face? For some crazy reason she does. Why? Because she wants to track down Jenna.

He promises they’ll find Jenna. “But I’m not taking any chances with you. The last time I let you out of my sight I lost you down a rabbit hole,” he says. Aw! Caleb is the best boyfriend.

He wants Hanna to worry about herself and not worry about Jenna or what A.D. has planned next. He promises to find Jenna, but he wants Hanna to focus on her fashion career. Guys, be more like Caleb.

Don’t you worry your pretty little heads, Hanna and Caleb are going to end up together. Showrunner Marlene King, 54, has confirmed that all your endgames are endgame. Tyler Blackburn, 30, gushed about Haleb at the cast’s final PaleyFest in March 2017. “I do feel like Haleb was meant to be,” he said. “Spaleb was fun to dabble with, but Haleb is where it’s at.”

Marlene told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that even though Haleb has reunited, Spencer isn’t holding any grudges against them. “I think even though there’s some stress there she wants the best for them,” Marlene told us. Pretty Little Liars season 7B will premiere April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

