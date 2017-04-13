The Droughtlander Is Over: New Pics Of Jamie & Claire In ‘Outlander’ Season 3 Revealed

Image Courtesy of Starz

YAS! New photos of Jamie and Claire from ‘Outlander’ season 3 were unveiled on April 13, just days before the FIRST teaser trailer is expected to drop. Jamie looks dashing as usual, and Claire is as regal as ever. These two have aged really well.

In honor of Starz announcing the April 16 premiere date for the first Outlander season 3 teaser trailer, the network released two incredible images from the upcoming season. The first pic features Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) in the 1960s. Claire looks very Jackie O-esque with her bouffant hair and crisp white ensemble. Her hair has streaks of gray, but her face is flawless. There’s not one wrinkle in sight. Frank pretty much looks the same.

The other photo features Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) on horseback in the 1700s. An exact year is not disclosed, so we don’t know if this is Jamie 20 years after Claire left. His gorgeous red hair is pulled back, putting his chiseled face on full display.

The teaser trailer is set to air during the premiere of Starz’s new series The White Princess. Season 3 of Outlander will pick up right after Claire travels back through the stones to her life in 1948. She is pregnant with Jamie’s child and will struggle adjusting to her life without Jamie. Back in the 18th century, Jamie is reeling from the aftermath of the Battle of Culloden and Claire’s departure.

The years go by and the two characters attempt to move on with their lives, but their love for each other refuses to die. Claire and Jamie know they have to find their way back to each other. As we saw at the end of season 2, Claire realizes she can travel back through the stones and find Jamie. It will have been 20 years since Jamie and Claire have seen each other, and their daughter, Brianna, is now a grown woman. Season 3 will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book in her Outlander series, Voyager. New episodes will premiere in Sept. 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of how Jamie and Claire look in season 3? Let us know!

