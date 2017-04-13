Are Orlando Bloom & Nina Dobrev Dating?: See Them Out In LA Looking Extra Friendly

AKM-GSI

New couple alert? Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev were spotted out in LA on April 12, looking pretty cozy! The pair were all smiles when they left the premiere of ‘The Promise’ together! Get the exciting scoop!

We’re feeling some type of way after seeing Orlando Bloom, 40, and Nina Dobrev, 28, exit the premiere of The Promise together on April 12. There must’ve been love in the air in LA, because Orlando and Nina looked like that wasn’t the first time they’d taken a sweet walk together.

If Orlando is pursuing Nina, he may or may not be in luck. From what we know, Nina is a single gal. But, rumors swirled that she was dating Scream Queens stud, Glen Powell, 28, in Jan. 2017. Nina and Glen packed their social media accounts with photos together. They spent the New Year together with friends in Texas, and they even took in a UFC fight night at a onesie party. However, Nina and Glen have yet to address the romance rumors. Not to mention, it’s been quiet between the two in recent months.

And, let’s not forget that this isn’t the first time Orlando and Nina have sparked romance rumors. The pair were reportedly very flirty at Comic-Con in San Diego, back in 2014, according to Us Weekly. Orlando and Nina were allegedly “grinding on the dance floor,” at a party, after they “made out for 20 minutes.” Damn!

Let’s get back to the photo! Orlando and Nina were all smiles while they walked arm-in-arm with friends. And, the unidentified woman, who separated the two, looked pretty familiar. The brunette resembled producer, Aleen Keshishian, who is also the manager of Selena Gomez, 24. Now, this just got very interesting.

In case you forgot, Orlando reportedly had an alleged relationship with Selena. In April 2014, the two sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out together a few times. That was also around the time that Sel was still in an on-again-off-again relationship with her now ex, Justin Bieber, 23. While nothing ever came of Orlando and Nina’s hangouts, there had to be something going on. Why? — Well, Bieber got into a fight with Orlando in an Ibiza restaurant in July 2014. Coincidence? — Most people thought, “Hell no!”

Then again, the two may have had bad blood before Orlando spent time with Sel. Remember when Justin got cozy with Orlando’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, 33? The two were said to have been smitten with each other after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012.

But, things eventually fizzled out between Selena and Orlando. Subsequently, he began dating Katy Perry, 32, in early 2016. However, things got messy when Sel came back into the picture just months later. On May 6, 2016, Selena and Orlando engaged in some steamy PDA when they were all over each other at a Las Vegas nightclub. Then, video footage of the two exiting the nightclub together, emerged on May 10.

But, Orlando’s a single man now. He and Katy ended their relationship at the beginning of Feb. 2017 after one year together. And, he’s obviously not wasting time getting back out there! SO, Nina and Orlando, huh? We’re totally shipping this pair!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Orlando and Nina would make the perfect Hollywood couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.