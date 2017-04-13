NES Classic Edition Discontinued: How To Get One Before They Disappear Forever

Courtesy of Nintendo

Classic video game fans beware! Nintendo has discontinued its’ beloved NES Classic in North America as retailers get their last shipments. Don’t worry we’ve gathered up all the stores where you can get one before they’re gone.

Look out classic video game fans! Nintendo announced that it will discontinue the NES Classic edition. The tiny video game system had over 30 classic NES games like Super Mario Bros., Pac Man, and Donkey Kong. It was already beyond popular so getting one before they’re gone forever could be difficult, but never fear! We’ve gathered all the retailers that sell the system so you can grab one before it’s too late.

Amazon, GameStop, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Toys R Us all sell the NES Classic, but you should definitely check with your local seller for availability. Nintendo said it would be sending out the final shipments throughout the month of April so keep an eye out! “Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year,” the company announced in a statement to IGN.

“We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize,” the statement said. It’s shocking that Nintendo would take such a must-have item off the shelves when it’s so clearly still in demand. A spokesperson explained to IGN that despite the crazy success of the NES Classic, they never planned to keep it on the market for long. “NES Classic Edition wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans,” he said.

