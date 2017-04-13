MOAB: Twitter Goes Wild On Trump’s Afghanistan Bomb Attack — See Memes

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump stunned the world on April 13 by dropping the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ – the biggest non-nuclear bomb America owns – on Afghanistan. Twitter immediately began overflowing with memes, outrage, and sarcasm about the unprecedented show of force. See for yourself, here!

Americans are getting REALLY concerned that Donald Trump, 70, is going to start another world war. On April 6, he conducted airstrikes against Syria after Assad launched a chemical attack on his citizens, and it made Americans really nervous. On April 13 Trump took his “war on terror” a step further dropped a bomb on a system of ISIS tunnels in Afghanistan. And this isn’t just any bomb, it’s “the Mother Of All Bombs,” otherwise known as MOAB.

MOAB stands for Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, and it’s a big deal. As a matter of fact, it’s the largest non-nuclear bomb America has, weighing a whopping 21,000 lbs and measuring 30 feet long. We have NEVER used one of these bombs before, and understandably the unprecedented move is freaking people out.

As the internet tends to do, many Americans tweeted their reactions using humor about the scary situation. One image featured Cookie from Empire looking terrified with the message “Trump just dropped MOAB on Afghanistan, this fool gonna get all of us killed.” Others made fun of the idea that Trump only dropped the bomb to show off, and to compensate for his little hands. See all of the funny memes right here:

Mostly Orange And Bloated #moab — Stan (@Ibbeguri) April 13, 2017

Trump just dropped MOAB on Afghanistan this Fool gonna get all of us killed. The Mother of All Bombs pic.twitter.com/uXyZs00VUa — Darlene Turner (@Darlene26811165) April 13, 2017

Trump: How do I flex my military muscles with a good excuse? Advisor: Drop a MOAB bomb in Afghanistan & say you hit ISIS. Trump: Done. — The Hummingbird (@Alifaith55) April 13, 2017

MOAB: Massive Overcompensating Asshole Bitch — LEFTGEAR.CO 🌹 (@leftgear) April 13, 2017

THIS JUST IN: Trump on using MOAB on ISIS in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/TDwfRnis5S — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) April 13, 2017

In other news. "Mr Liar President" @realDonaldTrump golf his 16th round. Most of any president at this point in presidency. SAD #MOAB pic.twitter.com/0xGUIsWAvR — Bruce Urbas (@realBruceUrbas) April 13, 2017

So much for @realDonaldTrump pre election foreign policy "roles as a peacekeeper, as a provider of a nuclear deterrent" 😤#MOAB #Afganistan pic.twitter.com/Y4yXo4lnv2 — Mark O'Doherty (@MarkODoherty66) April 13, 2017

Despite the terror of his citizens, Trump considered the drop to be “another successful job.” His press secretary Sean Spicer elaborated: “The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group we must deny them operational space, which we did.” The strike “targeted a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters use to move around freely.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump dropping MOAB? Was it a good idea, or another step toward world destruction? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.