Oh no! Miley Cyrus is the latest star to have her alleged nude photos leaked, according to a new report. This comes after celebs like Amanda Seyfried and Demi Lovato also allegedly had their privacy invaded.

Photos of Miley Cyrus, 24, allegedly posing topless in a bathroom mirror surfaced online this week, according to The Sun. Miley has never been shy about showing off her body in public, but this disgusting invasion of privacy should obviously never be warranted. The alleged pics were hacked in what appears to be the new ‘Fappening,’ nearly three years after hundreds of celebrities’ private photos were leaked online due to an iCloud breach.

The website that reportedly posted Miley’s alleged pictures is the same one that leaked alleged nude pics of Amanda Seyfried just last month. Emma Watson’s pictures were also posted on the site, however, her rep confirmed that there were no nude photographs of the Beauty and the Beast star — the photos uploaded were taken during a styling session for a photo shoot and stolen.

Demi Lovato, 24, was also recently a victim of hacking, but she took to Twitter to laugh off the alleged shots. “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture,” she wrote. “It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage. “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.” She’s referring, of course, to her stunning Vanity Fair shoot from 2016, in which she poses completely naked.

Miley has not yet commented on these alleged pictures, but she’s never been one to publicly speak out on what’s being said about her. The 24-year-old has been keeping a pretty low profile recently, although she did surface over the weekend for a romantic hike with her man, Liam Hemsworth. Something tells us she’ll be just fine!

