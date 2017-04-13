Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Get Into Vicious Argument Over Their Boyfriends: Watch

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq have been best friends for ages, but in a clip from the April 16 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ Malika accuses Khloe of blowing her off for boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Is it over between the girls? WATCH their nasty fight!

“She starts coming at me about how I’ve been neglecting her,” Khloe Kardashian, 32, says about her BFF Malika Haqq, 34, in a confessional. “I don’t know where her accusations are coming from, but I’m not gonna put up with it!” Those are fighting words if we ever heard ’em. Watch the clip above!

“Where the hell have you been?” Khloe asks Malika, who’s been spending tons of time with her new boyfriend, Famously Single star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz…and less time with Khloe.

“Look, you know, sometimes priorities…some things have to change, I’m sorry,” Malika tells her. Then she makes the mistake of defending herself by comparing her BF to Tristan Thompson, 25. “Khloe understands, she got a man and her priorities changed too,” Malika says. “I took a back seat, the same way she’s taking a back seat now.”

That’s when things get heated. “I don’t like the fabrications of it all,” Khloe sneers, bringing up how she invited Malika on their recent trip to Cabo. “How many times have I called and you don’t answer my calls?” Yikes! “You’re trying to say how I’ve changed when I do try to make an effort, so let’s not play that game,” she adds. It’s never a good thing when two best friends find their relationship strained by guys, and we hope Khloe and Malika work through this!

The beginning… No end. A post shared by Malika (@forevermalika) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Malika will make up? Find out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Sunday at 9/8c!