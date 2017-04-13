SplashNews

Malia Obama is embracing the sunny spring weather & she was spotted heading into work wearing a bright yellow t-shirt! She topped her look off with her fave pair of Converse high-top sneakers, which she wears all the time & you can see all of her adorable high-top looks here!

The highlight of our day is seeing what Malia Obama, 18, wears to her internship every morning and her latest look is absolutely adorable. She headed to work at the Weinstein Co. in NYC on April 13th rocking a pair of skinny jeans, a bright yellow t-shirt and her favorite pair of Converse high-top sneakers. What do you guys think of Malia’s outfit, do you love it as much as we do?

We have to talk about the fact that Malia rocks her favorite pair of sneakers every single day. We think it is so cute and especially relatable because we do the same thing! She has been heading to work everyday in a different outfit, but keeping her black high-top Converse sneakers on with every look. She rocked her classic Converse high-tops with a yellow turtleneck t-shirt, a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans, and a Jansport backpack.

Our favorite look from her, though, was without a doubt her no pants look when she opted to step out on a hot spring day wearing nothing but a denim shirt dress and her high-tops — she went to work completely pantless! We love that Malia rocks her Converse with any outfit — they instantly make her looks edgier. While it used to be her brown suede snow boots that she rocked all winter long, we have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of these cute high-top looks.

What do you guys think of Malia’s yellow outfit? Do you love it as much as we do?

