Malia Obama Security Scare: Was A Man Pretending To Be Blind To Talk Her?

FameFlyNet

Maybe it’s time to bump up Malia Obama’s security! In an effort to grab the Weinstein Company intern’s attention, a man was ‘pretending to be blind’ outside her office. Thankfully, Secret Service was close by to confront him, according to a report. Here’s what happened.

You can never be too careful! While Malia Obama, 18, was hard at work at the Weinstein Company on April 12, Secret Service noticed a suspicious looking man lingering outside her office building. The man was pretending to be blind in order to watch the former First Daughter from across the street, according to the Daily Mail. He was even carrying a white walking stick to add to his charade. Luckily, the man couldn’t get inside the Manhattan, NYC building as he was approached by multiple agents dressed in regular, day-time clothes. SEE THE SHOCKING PICS HERE.

Secret Service surrounded the man, who was wearing a Rastafarian hat, and interrogated him for roughly AN HOUR. Malia was then advised to sneak out of her office building through the side door, just in case there were any security threats. The jig of the man being blind came to an end when Secret Service handed him paperwork to fill out. Once that was done, Malia’s security team took his picture and ordered him to leave. That’s the kind of protection Barack Obama needs for his daughter, especially in a wild city like New York!

Fortunately, Malia didn’t seem too disturbed by the security scare since she headed to work the very next day. She did keep her head down a little though as she walked past photographers and didn’t crack a smile, which is unusual for the bright teenager. Normally she always looks so happy on her way to work, but this time was different and much more serious. Hopefully something like this doesn’t happen again!

HollywoodLifers, are you worried that Malia doesn’t have enough security in NYC?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.