SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Lately some of our favorite celebrities have been stepping out sans pants & while a ton have tried it, a certain few have mastered the trend. From Malia Obama to Kylie Jenner, we can’t decide who looked the best with no pants on! What do you guys think? VOTE.

To most people, stepping outside of the house without pants on is the most frightening idea in the world, but to others, it’s fashionable. Some of our favorite gals who go out without pants are Malia Obama, 18, Kylie Jenner, 19, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and they all tried the trend in their own way, which we love. We can’t decide who rocked the look best — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Malia, because she rocked the look just the other day. Malia headed to her internship in NYC when she opted to wear a denim shirt worn as a dress, and didn’t wear any pants, but she added her favorite black high-top Converse sneakers, of course. We love that Malia tried out the trend in a casual way. Kylie, on the other hand, decided to go above and beyond with her look. Kylie opted to wear an oversized white t-shirt with embellished sleeves and a pair of bright purple Balenciaga over-the-knee boots.

Kylie’s two older sisters Kim and Kourtney, have also tried the trend on many occasions, and technically Kim started the no pants look. One of our favorites from Kim was her oversized white t-shirt with a thick white lace-up corset belt cinching in her tiny waist. She topped her look off with ankle-strap sandals and an oversized denim jacket. Kourtney went with something a bit edgier with her vintage Metallica t-shirt worn with no pants and styled with a pair of thigh-high blue velvet over-the-knee boots.

What do you guys think of the stars stepping out without pants? Who do you think rocked the look the best? VOTE.

