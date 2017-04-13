Lucy Hale Debuts ‘Shorter & Darker’ Hair Makeover On ‘Ellen’

Courtesy of Instagram

Lucy Hale got a hair makeover! She showed off the super short and blunt cut on Instagram on April 12 — what do you think of her new look?

It’s a new look for Lucy! Lucy Hale, 27, debuted her short blunt bob on April 12. She’s had a longer “lob” for a while, but this cut has no layers, and looks totally cool and different.

Lucy has really been rocking her bob/lob since the end of 2016, but now it’s shorter and darker than ever!

It looks so good! Her hair was cut by Kristin Ess. She styled it sleek and straight for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She was a guest on the April 13 episode, along with Pretty Little Liars co-stars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse. We are so sad the show is over!

If you want to dye your hair dark like Lucy, Matrix SoColor Celebrity Colorist George Papanikolas offered expert tips on what to do:

“If [your hair] is a golden or caramel color, a single process is all that’s needed,” George said, adding that this will take about an hour. “If the hair is very bleached out, then a copper filler is needed to add the underlying pigment that is missing, [which] can add about an extra 30 minutes to the appointment.”

George further explained that the copper filler is needed if you have lighter blonde hair: “The copper creates the underlying pigment that all dark hair has, allowing the darker color to adhere to the hair better and give a richer, glossier result. Without the filler, it can look flat and murky.”

We also loved Lucy’s makeup in the image of her hair makeover.

Her long lashes, pink lids and berry lips were by makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. Lucy is a mark. makeup brand ambassador, so you can copy her look, even on a budget!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Lucy Hale’s hair makeover? Would you wear this short, blunt bob?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.