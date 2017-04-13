‘L&HH’ Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: The Explosive Fight That Has Her Threatening Divorce

SplashNews

Could this be what broke the camel’s back? Amidst the cheating rumors, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ couple Kirk Frost and Rasheeda had yet ANOTHER explosive fight that now has their marriage walking on wafer-thin ice. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

The question of whether or not Kirk Frost, 47, and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, will officially file for divorce is a burning one. One minute they’re at each other’s throats, and the next they’re taking romantic trips to Jamaica — or so we thought! “Rasheeda and Kirk got into another fight on their way home from Jamaica, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s mad as hell at him all over again. When they were partying and having fun in Jamaica, things were good and all their problems were out of sight. But coming home to Atlanta brought it all back to the surface.”

Try as they may, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple can’t run away from their problems. Even before the drama followed them to Jamaica, Kirk and his wifey were already arguing like crazy over his alleged baby mamma, Jasmine Washington. Kirk has yet to take a paternity test to see if he’s the actual father, but the only he waits to pull the trigger, the more inclined Rasheeda is to throw in the towel and wave the white flag on their rocky marriage. She was already threatening him with divorce before jetting off to Jamaica, and now it’s only gotten worse.

It’s really sad though, since it appeared that the estranged lovers were getting back on track. “Kirk is in Jamaica filming for the show and Rasheeda’s there too,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The drinks are flowing, they’re partying, having fun, and Kirk’s worked his way back into Rasheeda’s bed.” Unfortunately, once the drinks wore off, so did their lovey-dovey connection.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk and Rasheeda are O-V-E-R, or is there still hope?

