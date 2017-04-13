Lamar Odom Would ‘100 % Support’ Khloe Kardashian Marrying Tristan Thompson

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Courtesy of Instagram

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian have been through so much heartache together, but he’s ready to put Khloe’s happiness first, a source exclusively told HollywoodLife. The former NBA wants to see Khloe move on with Tristan Thompson even if he can’t be a part of her life anymore!

Lamar Odom admitted how his cheating and drug use played a major part in his failed marriage to Khloe Kardashian, 32. The 37 year-old former NBA star now reportedly hopes that his former wife has found happiness and moved on. “Lamar is aware where he stands when it comes to Khloe and he just wants her to be happy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Things have reached a point where he knows Khloe is not a part of his life,” the insider said. He apparently understands that his multiple affairs and drug use really took an emotional toll on Khloe. Lamar allegedly would even support Khloe if she ever got married to her current beau Tristan Thompson, 26. “If Tristan is the man for her,” the source continued, “he [Lamar] would support it 100% if and when they get married.”

Lamar previously said he wants nothing but the best for Khloe when he spoke with Us Weekly in March. “After all I put her through, I just want her to be happy. But if she married somebody who treated her like I treated her, I would put my hands on him,” he said and added, “good for [Tristan] and I’m happy for her.” He admitted that he has taken responsibility for what went wrong in their marriage. “I love [Khloe]. Everything we went through that was negative was my fault. She shouldn’t blame herself for any of it,” he said. It’s good to see Lamar owned up to what happened and wished Khloe the best. “I still consider her family my family. I love her,” he told the mag.

