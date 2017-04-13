Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Dating? He ‘100%’ Has A Chance With Her

What’s the deal with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!? Reports surfaced that the two were getting cozy during an event on April 11, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on their relationship status!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is fresh out of her relationship with Tyga, 27, but is she already moving on with Travis Scott?! Not so fast. Here’s the deal. “If Travis wants Kylie, then he needs to get in line…because Kylie is giving everyone a chance to date her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is young and impressionable and willing to flirt with many guys, including Travis. To say they’re dating would be premature at best. She wants to be free for the time being, but again, he would 100% have a chance to get her if he put in the time.”

Don’t rule out Tyga, though — our source adds that the rapper also has a ‘chance’ if he wants to date Kylie again. These two have broken up and gotten back together before, so a reconciliation certainly wouldn’t be surprising.

Rumors of a romance between Kylie and Travis surfaced after they both attended the PrettyLittleThings launch party on April 11. “Kylie was sitting on his lap and flirting,” MediaTakeOut reported. The site’s source claims that the duo left the event together, too, although no photos showed them in the same frame outside the venue.

It’s been about a month since we’ve seen Kylie and Tyga together, although she has been randomly liking some of his photos on Instagram in the weeks since. She was also singing along to some of his new music on Snapchat earlier this month, so despite the split, she’s clearly still supporting his career. We just can’t keep up with those two!

