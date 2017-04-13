REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump sure did date up a storm in between his three marriages, and it turns out one of the ladies he wooed is a ‘Real Housewives’ star! We’ve got the details on what she spilled about their romance.

Had the Donald Trump‘s dating life turned out differently, we could have had one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the White House instead of First Lady Melania, 46. During the show’s reunion special with Andy Cohen, 48, he totally goes there with Kim Richards and asks the 52-year-old if she really did date our current president. “One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump, Is that true?”

She is pretty bashful about answering at first saying “what?” and then just confirms the question with a simple “yes.” Andy responds with complete shock, asking in disbelief “You did?!” The president is lucky that Kim wanted to keep the details of their short-lived romance a secret. “Let’s not get into it,” she says. “I had dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald.”

Leave it to couchmate Lisa Vanderpump, to ask the question we’re all DYING to know. “Sex or not?” the restaurant owner asks her. Okay, this is going to get good, right? Everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting for the answer before Kim coyly laughs and says, “Let’s just leave it at this. I don’t want to talk about the President.” Lisa being the completely awesome human being that she is keeps pumping her for details, asking “Did you see him naked?” Hah! Love her.

The former child star is obviously completely over the topic, looking totally embarrassed by the whole discussion and Andy wraps things up by telling the cast, “Kim could have been our first lady!” How wild a thought is that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim would have made a good first lady? Or is she a total mismatch for Donald?

