REX/Shutterstock

Yas queens! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hit the red carpet together at the premiere of ‘The Promise’ on April 12, and those sisters sure know how to SLAY! See all the stunning pics, here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, proved that they aren’t afraid to make some daring choices when it comes to fashion on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Promise on April 12. The sisters looked totally gorgeous rocking two dramatically different (but equally sexy) styles! Click through the gallery above to see all of the red carpet pics of Kim, Kourtney, and all of the other stars on the carpet.

Kim looked like a total vixen per usual, wearing a gold skintight body-con dress that looked like a second skin on her amazing curves. Her asymmetrical sleeves were interesting and unique, while her beaded collar and blunt bob made her look like a modern Cleopatra! The nude lipstick and subtle smokey eye gave just enough glamour without overpowering her natural beauty. Of course, she had to get a little risque, flashing her nipples sans-bra in the super tight look. Love it!

Then there’s Kourtney, who decided to go a little more edgy in a black suit with a dangerously low neckline showing TONS of cleavage. Her luscious black hair tumbled over her shoulders giving some feminine flair to the masculine look, and her pointy black pumps were the perfect accessory.

Kim and Kourtney weren’t the only stars on the carpet on April 12! The duo also posed with pop icon Cher, and Orlando Bloom, Maria Menounos, Nina Dobrev and Sylvester Stallone also made appearances and looked amazing. Make sure you click through the gallery above to see all of the amazing stars grace the red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim and Kourtney’s looks? Let us know!

