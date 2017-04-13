Kim Kardashian Channels Cleopatra At Movie Premiere — Love Or Loathe Her Blunt Bob?

REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian looked like an Egyptian Queen at a film premiere for the movie ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 12. Get the details on her sleek, blunt bob below.

Kim Kardashian looked like royalty at the premiere, in a long, tight gold Versace dress. Her hair was very sleek and straight and her makeup was bronzed and golden.

Chris Appleton did her hair and wrote on Instagram, “Queen of the night … Love this Golden Cleopatra vibe!” The high neck of her dress almost looked like jewelry — very Cleopatra!

Chris works with Color Wow and just explained a revolutionary new product for a frizz-free style like Kim! At a recent event in NYC, I learned about the Color Wow Dream Coat, which hits stores in June and July. This brand new formula makes hair impervious to humidity, like an actual rain coat you would wear. Apply on damp hair, and brush through evenly. Blow dry to activate the formula.

They did a demonstration where they sprayed water from a spritzing bottle onto hair, and you could literally see little beads forming on the top of hair strands — it can’t break through! It’s a must for a hot and humid summer!

Kim ditched her waist-length locks — her Cher hair — for the super blunt bob back on March 30.

Her makeup was done by Mary Phillips, who also frequently works with J-Lo and Chrissy Teigen. Her lashes were long and full. Her face was simply glowing, and her lips were a coppery brick.

Her nails were a pretty nude color — Kim’s go-to shade. They were done by manicurist Tom Bachik.

