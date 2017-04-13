Courtesy of Instagram

Kendrick Lamar employs U2 and Rihanna on his new album ‘DAMN.’ and you’ll want to listen ASAP. Stream the full album, which dropped today, April 14, right here!

Kendrick Lamar, 29, has finally dropped his new album DAMN. and it’s going to make your weekend. Listen to the whole amazing album below:

Kendrick has been teasing fans about new material over social media for weeks. First, he put out a (since-deleted) message on Instagram that only read “IV,” and while some figured it was a hint for the release of his fourth studio album, it turned out to be the artwork for his track “The Heart Part 4.” Still, the final line of lyrics in the song read, “Ya’ll got til April 7th to get ya’ll sh*t together.” Ooh, intrigue! But when that date rolled around, rather than releasing new music, Kendrick merely gave the date for his album and made it available for pre-order. Boo.

He then took to Instagram on April 11 to share the album art and tracklist, making hearts flutter at the prospect of a song featuring Rihanna:

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar. A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

Anyway, we’re glad it’s finally here, and it was definitely worth the wait!

Ahead of the release, graphic designer Vlad Sepetov, who worked on the cover, took to Twitter to explain his vision behind the artwork, which many have criticized. “Already seeing a lot of discussion about the cover. and i’m really excited about it. it’s interesting to see people talk about ‘bad’ design,” he wrote. “But i’m incredibly proud of this cover. i sort of bucked a lot of what my teachers taught me. i wanted to make something loud and abrasive.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick’s fans turned the cover — which features him making a glum-AF expression — into a meme. Case in point:

when you finally decide to come to class and the professor says to clear your desk for the exam pic.twitter.com/mQ7SdX9ARj — kendrick szn (@NathanZed) April 11, 2017

Too good.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of DAMN.? Tell us if you love it!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.