Kendall Jenner Confesses She Fears ‘Tarnishing’ Her Image In The Modeling World

Poor Kendall Jenner! The model of the Kardashian Klan was already worrying about ‘tarnishing’ her reputation in the modelling world long before her Pepsi snafu. See what had her so freaked out in a new ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ sneak peek, here.

21-year-old model Kendall Jenner had the amazing opportunity for Vogue to review the clothing line she designed with sister Kylie Jenner, 19, but she was too nervous to enjoy the experience!

In a new sneak peek at the April 16 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie finds Kendall freaking out while obsessing over their Kendall + Kylie line before bringing it to Vogue. “I just wanted to look over it and make sure we like every little thing, if there was something we wanted to take out…” she explained. “F**k! I don’t know why I’m so nervous.”

“I’m really proud of the line but I worked really hard to be taken seriously and recognized in Vogue and in the fashion world,” said Kendall in a confessional. “If this doesn’t go as well as we hope, it might tarnish some things in the modeling world.”

Kendall explained that “everyone wants an excuse to talk s**t and I don’t want this to be that.” Kylie seems a little more “confident” saying it’s “cute” and “there’s no way they’re not going to love it.”

This episode was shot months before Kendall’s worst fears seemingly came true. The supermodel was thrilled to shoot a Pepsi campaign, but when the ad aired, people were furious. It featured a vague protest, and showed Kendall supposedly ending a conflict between police and protesters by handing a cop a Pepsi. Fans called it tone-deaf, and the backlash was brutal. Hopefully it won’t ruin her reputation in the fashion world, but it’s certainly more intense than any negative feedback she may have gotten on her fashion line. We’ll just have to tune in to KUWTK on E! on Sunday to find out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new sneak peek? Let us know!