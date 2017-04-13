Kendall Jenner Set To Resurface After Pepsi Drama: Where Is She Making Her Comeback?

Kendall Jenner’s ready to make her big return! Her first official public appearance since the Pepsi ad controversy is confirmed and happening very soon. Is she finally going to be talking about the disastrous ad? Here’s the latest on Kendall!

Kendall Jenner, 21, will host a party for the Bumble dating app in Rancho Mirage on April 15, TMZ has revealed. Kendall and little sister Kylie Jenner, 19, will be hosting the Saturday event. They’ll be taking over a mansion in an exclusive gated community and will create a winter wonderland in the middle of the desert! Kendall will also be guest DJ at an event for 1OAK. Kylie will be by Kendall’s side the whole weekend. Kylie is such a good sister!

The Coachella party was scheduled way before Kendall’s infamous Pepsi ad went viral, and not in a good way. The party organizers were “extremely concerned” that Kendall would back out given the backlash, but she has promised that she will be at both events.

Kendall has been radio silent about the ad and the backlash surrounding it. The tone-deaf commercial, which was pulled on April 5, sparked outrage after the 21-year-old model was able to end a protest with just a can of Pepsi.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall is “traumatized” over the backlash. “She had such high hopes for it,” our source added, “and now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock.”

Kendall has been under a lot of pressure and taking a lot of the blame for the shocking Pepsi ad since she was the face of the commercial, even though she didn’t come up with the concept. We’re glad that Kendall is coming out of hiding and not letting the controversy hold her back anymore. Coachella’s ready for you, Kendall!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Kendall’s coming out of hiding? Do you think she’ll talk about the ad at Coachella? Let us know!