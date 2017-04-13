Kendall Jenner Slays With Retro Glamour On ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’

Courtesy of Harper's Bazaar

There’s nothing bizarre about this ‘BAZAAR’ cover — Kendall Jenner looks flawless! After a rough few weeks following her Pepsi ad scandal, she has reemerged looking gorgeous on this new cover.

Kendall Jenner has been laying low following the controversy surrounding her Pepsi ad, which showed her in the middle of a political protest and nearly broke the internet on April 4.

She went 11 days without posting on Instagram, but on April 13 showed off her flawless new Harper’s BAZAAR cover, for their 150th anniversary issue. She wrote a cryptic:

“Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary issue. @harpersbazaarus stay tuned…”

The cover shot is very old Hollywood glam. Kendall has huge curls in her hair — literally, they take up most of the space on the cover. Her brows are incredibly dark and defined to match her hair color. Her skin is porcelain and looks perfect. The whites of her eyes make her brown eyes pop and her lashes are coated in black mascara.

She’s wearing a classic red lip, to match her red outfit, which is deeply cut, but doesn’t reveal any cleavage. I think she looks totally amazing!

Kendall is an Estee Lauder spokeswoman, so you can get her look with their fabulous makeup and skincare.

The cover has Kendall quoted as saying “I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian,” so we’re not sure what THAT means, but we can’t wait to read the whole interview!

Of course, her mom and manager Kris Jenner also posted the cover on Instagram, writing: “Wow @kendalljenner! The cover of @harpersbazaarus 150th Anniversary Issue! You are so beautiful, inside and out!! #ProudMama #HarpersBazaar #Beauty.”

Proud mama, for sure! SO cute that she supports her.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kendall Jenner’s Harper’s BAZAAR cover look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.