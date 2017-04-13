Katy Perry Models Costume Institute Outfits Before Chairing Met Gala — See Wild Looks

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Katy Perry has officially landed the cover of ‘VOGUE,’ & it’s absolutely amazing. As co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, Katy rocked different outfits from the Costume Institute & they’re wild! What do you guys think of Katy’s spread, do you love it as much as we do?

Is there anything Katy Perry, 32, can’t do? She just landed the May cover of VOGUE, and she looks so cool in 8 different looks by Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, the subject of this month’s Costume Institute show at the Met in NYC. Katy is the co-chair of this year’s Met Gala on May 1st in NYC, so it’s not a surprise that she’s modeling all the different looks for the mag.

For her spread, Katy rocks a bunch of cool different outfits, from saran wrap to huge ruffle dresses, and they’re all from Comme des Garçons and they’re seriously wild. Aside from Katy looking fabulous in her unique outfits, she also had a lot to say about her personal style. She told the mag that she still loves pink, but she’s moving on from “cutesy,” and instead, “I like more androgynous, architectural lately. I am happy to be another interpretation of myself.” Uh oh, no more lollipop and candy cane outfits in our future?!

Katy dished on why she wants to switch up her style, “I am pushing for my own evolution, just making better choices as far as style goes. I don’t want to get stuck in a way of thinking or doing or presenting.” As for the clothes she wore in the photoshoot, she said, “These clothes, honestly, are walking pieces of art. It’s the redefinition of sex; the sex of the mind.”

Wow, we are loving Katy’s cover spread for VOGUE and we cannot wait to see what she shows up in at the Met Gala! What do you guys think of her cover spread, do you love it as much as we do?

