Katy Perry Disses ‘Self-Serving’ Celebs Who Keep Quiet On Trump: Shading Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift kept tight-lipped on politics before and after the 2016 election, and her nemesis, Katy Perry, is NOT here for it. She even seemed to throw some subtle shade at Tay for it in her new ‘Vogue’ interview — check it out here.

Katy Perry, 32, has been incredibly vocal about her support for Hillary Clinton, 69, and disdain for Donald Trump, 70, and she’s not happy that certain other stars haven’t followed suit. “I don’t think you have to shout it from the rooftops,” she explained to Vogue. “But I think you have to stand for something, and if you’re not standing for anything, you’re really just serving yourself, period, end of story.”

One of the most notable stars who wasn’t so open about her political views during election season was Taylor Swift, 27, who Katy has been in a publicized feud with since 2014. Could this comment have been a direct jab at Tay, shading her for not using her platform to stand up for what she believes in?!

Taylor never publicly spoke out about who she supported in the 2016 election, although she did take to social media on Election Day to urge her followers to get out and vote. She received a lot of criticism for this, and although Katy doesn’t mention her directly by name, it certainly seems like she’s one of the critics.

For her May Vogue cover, Katy rocks platinum blonde hair and minimal makeup, which, coincidentally, is very similar to the look we saw on Taylor in the very same issue last year. The platinum look was a drastic change for Taylor, who kept the hairstyle for the Met Gala, which she co-chaired, just a few weeks later. Interestingly, Katy is actually the Met co-chair this year. They may not agree on their vocalization of politics, but these ladies clear have some things in common!

