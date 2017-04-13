Katy Perry Rocks Platinum Hair On ‘Vogue’ Just Like Taylor Swift Last Year

Courtesy of VOGUE

What is it about platinum hair makeovers debuting on the May covers of ‘Vogue’? Taylor Swift did it in 2016 before chairing the Met Gala, and now Katy Perry is showing off HER new platinum pixie for the May 2017 cover. Which frenemy rocked the look better?

Katy Perry is rocking glowing skin, light lips, bold brows and very textured, wavy blonde hair on the May 2017 cover of Vogue.

What’s super interesting in my mind is that Taylor Swift also showed off a platinum bob for the first time on the May cover last year. Both ladies respectively chaired and are chairing the Costume Institute show at the Met Museum in New York, always held on the first Monday in May.

Taylor’s blonde bob was super edgy for the singer at the time, and at the Met Gala, she wore a dark lip and sexy, metallic dress. Very unlike the curly-haired Taylor Swift of the past.

Katy has also reinvented herself ahead of this year’s Met Gala, basically shaving her head into a platinum buzz cut, thanks to hairstylist Chris McMillan.

For Katy’s Vogue cover, her hair was styled by Julien d’Ys. Her manicure was done by Rieko Okusa.

Her makeup was done by Lauren Parsons, using COVERGIRL products.

The magazine recommends the following products to get her look: “For a flawless face, use Outlast All Day 3-in-1 Foundation in Ivory, and the truBlend Contour Palette in Light. Apply truBlend Blush in Light on apples of cheeks. For eyes, try the truNaked Shadow Palette in Nudes, Perfect Point Plus in Espresso 210, Katy Kat Eye Mascara in Very Black, and Easy Breezy Brow Fill + Shape + Define Powder in Rich Brown. On the lips, apply Outlast Color & Gloss in Passionate Pink.”

HollywoodLifers, who rocked blonde hair on Vogue better? Katy Perry or Taylor Swift?

