Kate Hudson, Sophie Turner & More Starlets Deplorably Exposed In Nude Photo Hack

This is awful! Alleged nude photos of Kate Hudson, Sophie Turner, Dianna Argon and more celebs were leaked online, according to an April 13 report. Get the details.

Kate Hudson, Rosario Dawson, Sophie Turner, Whitney Port, Audrina Partridge, Dianna Agron, AJ Michalka, Yvonne Strahovski, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Rabe, and Marin Ireland are the latest group of celebrities whose nude photos have reportedly been leaked by online hackers.

Photos or video of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ex, Kelly Rohrbach, Carice Van Houten from Game of Thrones, and Sam Worthington‘s wife Lara Bingle, were also victims of the reported hack, according to Daily Mail, April 13. Miley Cyrus was also reportedly violated on April 11, when nude images of her allegedly leaked online. It is unclear if the reported hackings are linked.

These new invasions of privacy also follow a slew of alleged nude photo hacks, which occurred in March 2017. Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, Demi Lovato, Dylan Penn, Katie Cassidy and more female stars were targeted.

Celebrity nude photo hacks have been a disgusting trend since the massive leak of explicit pics in 2013 and 2014. The infamous hack, dubbed, “The Fappening” was a disturbing leak of photos and videos of over 100 Hollywood celebs, due to an iCloud breach.

It is unclear who is behind the horrific nude photo leaks. However, it has been speculated that the hacks could be linked. And, these reported leaks are rumored to be the new “Fappening.” Hopefully history is not repeating itself.

The celebrities involved in the alleged hack have yet to speak out.

