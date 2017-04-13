Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: Why Karlie Redd Is Pushing Her To File For Divorce

Courtesy of Instagram

Keep it moving? After dealing with Kirk Frost’s cheating scandal, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is reportedly preparing to divorce her husband. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that her ‘L&HH’ co-star Karlie Redd is pushing her to ‘follow through and file!’

Kirk Frost, 47, and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, have tried to make their 17-year marriage work, but divorce is reportedly back on the table for the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple. After seeing all of the suffering that Kirk’s cheating and “mistakes” have caused, Raheeda’s co-star Karlie Redd, 38, is encouraging her to stay strong. “Karlie feels liberated since she stood up for herself and finally dumped Yung Joc for good,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s telling Rasheeda she needs to cut Kirk lose too, that it will be well worth it.”

Karlie is now reportedly dating Ceasar Emanuel, the star of Black Ink Crew, and they seem to be absolutely crazy about each other. “She understands the cycle that Rasheeda is caught up in, she did the same thing and forgave Joc for cheating on her a bunch of times,” our insider continued. “Enough is enough. She thinks Rasheeda needs to lose Kirk’s dead weight for good. She wants her to follow through with her threats and file for divorce.” The Love & Hip Hop couple is reportedly getting ready to call it quits after having a “heart-to-heart.”

The talk of a divorce comes amidst rumors that Kirk fathered a child with another woman behind Rasheeda’s back named Jasmine Washington, 27. In episode five of season six of L&HH: Atlanta, the couple confirmed their split, however they seemed to rekindle their romance until they had a fight recently. “She’s mad as hell at him all over again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When they were partying and having fun in Jamaica, things were good and their problems were out of sight. Coming home to Atlanta brought it all back to the surface.”

Rasheeda’s mom Shirleen is also over his player ways and she previously suggested they get a divorce! They’ve been married since 1999 and share two precious children together, Ky Frost, 16, and Karter Frost, 3. Joc also shockingly admitted that he hooked up with a woman named Jasmine around the same time that Kirk did, so it’s still remains a mystery who the real father is.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rasheeda should leave Kirk for good?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.