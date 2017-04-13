Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why Kanye West Is ‘So Down’ For Them To Seriously Date

REX/Shutterstock

Wow! Kylie Jenner was spotted mingling with Travis Scott at an industry shindig, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kanye West is ‘so down’ for them to date. Even though she’s reportedly starting to enjoy the single life, they have Yeezy’s ‘blessing!’

Kylie Jenner, 19, sparked romance rumors with Travis Scott, 24, when she was spotted cozying up to the rapper on April 11. Even though the reality star reportedly parted ways with Tyga, 27, her brother-in-law supports her choice to move on with Travis if she wants to. “Kanye [West] introduced them a few years ago, that’s his boy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye would be so down for them to date. He’s not getting involved, he’s got love for Tyga too. But, if Kylie and Travis want to be together they’ve got Kanye’s blessing.”

Kylie and Travis were seen getting rather comfortable together at an industry party for the website PrettyLittleThings.com on Apr. 11, according to MediaTakeOut. “Kylie was sitting on his lap and flirting. I didn’t see them kiss, but it was so clear that they were together. They even left together,” their eyewitness revealed. The site notes that the duo was in a “no camera phones” section of the event, but photo agencies did have shots of the two leaving the bash minutes apart.

However, Kylie has plenty of hopeful suitors vying for her attention. “If Travis wants Kylie, then he needs to get in line…because Kylie is giving everyone a chance to date her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is young and impressionable and willing to flirt with many guys, including Travis. To say they’re dating would be premature at best. She wants to be free for the time being, but again, he would 100% have a chance to get her if he put in the time.”

Kylie and Tyga have not been spotted together since mid-March, causing many to believe they finally split. T-Raww has reportedly moved into his own mansion in the Hollywood Hills, however these two have often rekindled their romance. Kylie’s got big things in the works, including her new reality show Life of Kylie on E!, so maybe she’ll consider a relationship down the line.

