Kim Kardashian: Why She’s Pleading With Kanye West To ‘Stay Away’ From Coachella

It must be tempting for Kanye West to get up on stage and perform at Coachella this weekend, but wifey Kim Kardashian is begging and pleading with her man to ‘stay away’ from the party scene! Read on to find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why!

After watching her husband suffer a mental breakdown in December, Kim Kardashian, 36, has put Kanye West‘s, 39, partying on a short leash. “She’s pleading with him to stay away from Coachella,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She fears for her husband’s health and well-being, so she’s been encouraging him to avoid the wild music festival. Kim knows Kanye is still sensitive and fragile after his rough year.”

Coachella is arguably the wildest party of the year (plus, it’s two weekends long), so we can totally understand why the reality star is taking caution. The couple are still learning the put the past behind them, especially the Parisian robbery and Kanye’s UCLA Medical Center hospitalization. Kim, who just learned about her man’s sudden concert exit on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, immediately burst into tears on the phone while one of his friends explained what happened. The last thing she wants is the rapper to get carried away.

“Kim feels her hubby would have a hard time not jumping on stage for a surprise performance if he goes to the event,” the source continues, noting that Kanye has made a few unexpected appearances at Coachella in previous years. “She doesn’t think he is strong enough for so much excitement and action.” At last year’s event, Diplo and Skrillex brought out the “Famous” hitmaker for their show — so did A$AP Rocky for his song “Electric Boy.” As much as we’d love to see Kanye rule the stage, his health is definitely more important!

