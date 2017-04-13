Tiny Leaning On Kandi Burruss As T.I. Split Turns Nasty: She’s ‘Depressed’ All The Time

Courtesy of Instagram

Tiny is turning to her friends after her heartbreaking split from T.I., and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kandi Burruss is giving her girl a shoulder to cry on. As the drama surrounding her breakup intensifies, Tiny’s been getting more ‘depressed.’

T.I., 36, gave an explosive interview to Power 105.1 radio station on April 11, confirming that he and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are officially done. Even though things are especially tough right now, Tiny is getting by with a little help from her former Xscape bandmate Kandi Buruss, 40, while adapting to their new family dynamic. “Tiny is very depressed, but she’s leaning on her friends, especially Kandi,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been at Kandi’s new restaurant every day this week hanging out because she needs to take her mind off the situation with T.I. She brings Heiress and just kicks it, she doesn’t want to be alone.”

The whole internet is talking about this interview #T.I. did with #Power105, saying he basically thinks marriage/relationship are distractions to a rappers career 😩 Welp….we hope BB knows how TI feels before she starts thinking he's about to leave 1 relationship, to be in another 💀 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

“Kandi is helping her a lot, boosting her up,” our insider added. “They’re planning to sit down and write new music together, Kandi wants Tiny to turn this pain into some more hit songs. She wants Tiny to come back swinging with new music and show T.I. who the real boss is.” The rapper allegedly didn’t waste any time sparking a new romance with a woman named Bernice Burgos, who has been throwing shade at Tiny on social media, after being called his side chick.

It’s hard to believe that T.I. is really over love, but as he went on to say in the interview, he doesn’t think he can be a good husband anymore since he thinks marriage is a distraction. “Marriage is going [deter] me from taking my family onward and upward,” he admitted about his status with Tiny. “I don’t always have time to do the thoughtful things a husband does…it could be seen as selfish, but I have a hard time seeing something as selfish if it helps so many other people.”

She originally filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they seemingly rekindled their romance before parting ways again. “At this stage, Tiny doesn’t care what TIP does with his life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But the one thing he better not do is bring his groupies around their children! That’s where she draws the line and it will get TIP into a world of trouble.”

HollywoodLifers, what’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received after a breakup? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.