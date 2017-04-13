Jesy Nelson & Boyfriend Split: He Was Too ‘Low-Key’ For The Little Mix Singer

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s over! Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and her boyfriend, Chris Clark, are done — and they’ve already removed every last trace of each other off of their social media accounts. Ouch.

Jesy Nelson, 25, is single and ready to mingle once again. The Little Mix singer was dating Chris Clark, 22, star of British television’s The Only Way Is Essex. The pair went public in late February 2017 with their romance, but sadly they’ve called things off already as the UK’s Evening Standard reported.

“Jesy’s life is a world away from his. She’s a superstar, traveling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn’t work — it’s just not him. There’s no bad blood it just wasn’t working out between them,” a source told the Mirror about the break up. They added, “Chris is a normal Essex lad, he’s very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.”

While Jesy and Chris were happily commenting and liking each other on Instagram non-stop during the peak of their short-lived romance, it seems they quickly retracted all signs of connection once things were over. As fans might remember, on February 22 Chris posted a picture of Jesy with a caption saying he didn’t want her to “go back to America” after spending time with him, but sadly now the picture is missing from his account. Talk about a social clean out!

Unfortunately for Jesy, this isn’t the first bad break up she’s dealt with recently. In November 2016 it was confirmed that Jesy and her fiance, Jake Roche of Rixton, had called off their engagement. A few months later in January 2017, Jesy opened up about the difficult split and even called it “horrendous”. So sad.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jesy and Chris splitting? Who do YOU think she should date next? Comment below with your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.