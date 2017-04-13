Jessie James Decker: Her Exact, On-The-Go Diet For Flat Abs After Having Two Kids

Courtesy of South Beach Diet

Jessie James Decker has been named the new face of the South Beach Diet program! See how the busy mom of two stays healthy — read about her workouts and meal plans below!

Jessie James Decker, singer, songwriter, and mom, has been named the new spokesperson for the South Beach Diet, the company announced on April 13.

Quick and easy are two things that Jessie needs in her diet — and SB gives her that!

“My days often consist of juggling work while running around after my kids, and sometimes I forget that I need to focus on myself. With the South Beach Diet, I can easily grab a meal, a bar or a shake, and be confident that I am eating healthy, even on the go.”

WHAT SHE EATS

“I’m a busy mom and I don’t always have the time to cook a big meal. I love being able to grab the Banana Nut or Blueberry Ricotta Muffins for breakfast. For lunch, the Vegetable Chili is one of my favorites. And I can’t seem to get enough of the Toffee Nut Bars. They’re addictive.”

HOW SHE WORKS OUT

“I work out two to three days a week. I love doing circuit training, where I sweat really hard and lift heavy weights.”

WHAT IS THE SOUTH BEACH DIET?

The main objectives of the South Beach Diet is that you eat high protein foods, minimize carbs, and cut out added sugar.

WHAT FOODS CAN YOU EAT?

They have nearly 75 pre-packaged or frozen meals. Some of the best selling meals are the Beach Shack Chocolate Shake, Blueberry Ricotta Muffin, Ham & Veggie Frittata, Chicken Roma, Home-style Chicken & Brown Rice, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Lunch Bar.

“I have been following the principles of the South Beach Diet for quite some time,” Jessie said in a press release. “What I love about the new South Beach Diet program is that not only does it fuel your body with the foods you need, but it teaches you how to eat to achieve optimal health. I want to help other women and men live a healthy lifestyle and educate them that dieting doesn’t have to be about deprivation.”

