Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Divorce: Inside Their ‘Unconventional’ Living Situation

FameFlynet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s living situation has been an odd one. Even though they separated nearly two years ago, he still resides on their property. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what’s next now that they’re divorcing.

It’s always super hard for kids when their parents split up, so Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have made things as smooth as possible for their three children. “Ben and Jen have done a lot of therapy together to get to a place where they can part ways amicably. Ben particularly has spent lots of time in rehab and working on being a better person and father. However, here is the sticky part of their current divorce situation, Ben still lives in the guest house behind Jen and the kids. He loves being close to the family, the kids love having dad around and Jen is OK with it too, for now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The unconventional situation has made it so that even though Ben and Jen aren’t living together as husband and wife, he is always there for the kids when they get ready for school and there to have dinner with them and help with homework at night. The children haven’t had to deal with their dad moving out and not seeing him as much. Now that the former couple has filed for divorce on Apr. 13, the next step will be to figure out if Ben will keep living on their sprawling Pacific Palisades property going forward.

“At some point, Ben is going to have to move on. Ben realizes he can’t live behind his ex-wife forever, it’s just odd. They both need space to heal and move on. But for now, while he is in town and between projects, both Ben and Jen have decided to keep the unconventional living situation as it is,” our insider adds.

The 44-year-olds are parents to 11-year-old daughter Violet, eight-year-old daughter Seraphina and son Samuel, five. They’re frequently photographed out and about as a family unit, even though Ben and Jen are no longer a couple romantically. Their split has been one of the most amicable Hollywood has ever seen, with both stars praising each other as great friends and parents and never doing any mudslinging. Even with the impending divorce, there’s not going to be any ugly custody battle as they lovingly raise their children together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s weird that Ben still lives on the family property even though he and Jen are divorcing? Or is it healthy for the kids to have him around?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.